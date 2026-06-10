Stock Alert: KRN Heat, Patanjali Foods, Bharti Airtel, Dixon Tech, Glenmark Pharma, Bharti Hexacom

Securities in F&O Ban:

Amber Enterprises India and Kaynes Technology India shares are banned from F&O trading on 10 June 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration announced an investment of ₹235 crore in its subsidiary, KRN HVAC Products. The funds, raised through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), will be utilized for working capital requirements.

Patanjali Foods informed exchanges that it has received a notice from the Maharashtra FDA regarding allegedly misleading juice advertisements and promotional labeling. The company clarified that no monetary penalty has been imposed.

Bharti Airtel stated that the Bombay High Court allowed its petition and set aside a demand notice of ₹8,414 crore. The demand included an OTSC-related claim of Rs 473.7 crore pertaining to its subsidiary, Bharti Hexacom.

Dixon Technologies announced that it has signed a binding joint venture term sheet with Gemtek to manufacture optical transceivers and networking equipment for the data center and telecom ecosystem. Dixon will hold a 60% stake in the venture, while Gemtek will own the remaining 40%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals released an investor presentation outlining its ambition to become a leading global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company, with a focus on achieving leadership positions in respiratory therapies and injectable products within the U.S. generics market. Bharti Hexacom received significant relief after the Bombay High Court set aside a spectrum charge demand of Rs 473.7 crore.

Dredging Corporation of India announced that its board has approved the appointment of Jasmeet Singh Bindra as an Additional Director and Chairman. PNB Housing Finance approved the allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 500 crore. Afcons Infrastructure announced that it has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 5,301 crore for the Breakwater Project at Vadhvan Port. HCLTech launched a new Cybersecurity Fusion Center in Ontario to expand its cybersecurity capabilities and strengthen its presence in Canada. Newgen Software Technologies announced that Virender Jeet will step down as CEO effective 31 August 2026, citing personal and professional reasons