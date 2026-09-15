Stock Alert: Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, HDFC Bank, KEC International, Aurobindo Pharma

Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology India, Bandhan Bank and SAIL are banned from F&O trading on 15 September 2026.

New Listings:

Pranav Constructions will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 121 times. The offer received bids for 271.80 crore shares as against 2.24 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 7 September 2026 and will close on 9 September 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Nova Iron & Steel reported a 61.1% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 0.86 crore in Q1 from Rs 2.2 crore, while revenue declined 40.3% YoY to Rs 67.5 crore from Rs 113 crore.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart reported a 21.6% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 208.2 crore from Rs 265.6 crore, while revenue rose 26% YoY to Rs 6,031.2 crore from Rs 4,786.1 crore. HDFC Bank announced that its Board has approved the appointment of the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer by submitting names of two candidates in order of preference, along with proposed remuneration, to the RBI for approval for a three-year term. The Board also approved the re-appointment of V Srinivasa Rangan and Jimmy Tata as Whole-time Directors, designated as Executive Directors, for a three-year term. Solar Industries India announced that its subsidiary, Solar SA Investments Proprietary, has signed definitive agreements with Omnia Holdings for the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Omnia for US$1.355 billion (Rs 12,951 crore).

KEC International announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,303 crore for transmission & distribution projects across India, the Middle East and the Americas. With these orders, its year-to-date order intake has risen to over Rs 7,600 crore. Info Edge (India) announced that Himanshu Agarwal has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer and Additional Director with effect from September 17. Ambarish Raghuvanshi's tenure as Interim CFO and KMP will conclude with effect from September 16. Jubilant Pharmova announced that the USFDA has concluded its review of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the inspection conducted at Jubilant HollisterStier LLC's CMO facility in Spokane, Washington, from June 8 to June 17, 2026, and classified the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).