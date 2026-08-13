Stock Alert: Lenskart, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Gujarat Pipavav, Vascon Engineers

Shares of Bandhan Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Manappuram Finance and SAIL are banned from F&O trading on 13 August 2026.

Result Today:

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute, Honasa Consumer, Brainbees Solutions, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant FoodWorks, LG Electronics India, Awfis Space Solutions, Brigade Enterprises, Endurance Technologies, Engineers India, Gaudium IVF and Women Health, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Cement, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Minda Corporation, Olectra Greentech, Page Industries, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, Baazar Style Retail, Travel Food Services will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles reported an 83.2% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,560 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 1,397 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated revenue rose 19.3% YoY to Rs 20,667 crore from Rs 17,324 crore.

GMR Airports reported consolidated net profit of Rs 91 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 211.6 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated revenue rose 23.7% YoY to Rs 3,964 crore from Rs 3,205.2 crore. Gujarat Pipavav Port reported a 41.8% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 147.9 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 104.3 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated revenue rose 32.6% YoY to Rs 331.8 crore from Rs 250.1 crore. Lenskart Solutions reported a 269.2% YoY surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 221.8 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 60.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated revenue increased 43.3% YoY to Rs 2,714.2 crore from Rs 1,894.5 crore.

Sun TV Network reported a 16.95% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 618.8 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 529.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated revenue increased 13% YoY to Rs 1,457.9 crore from Rs 1,290.3 crore. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation reported a 0.2% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 330.2 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 330.7 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated revenue rose 18.1% YoY to Rs 1,369.5 crore from Rs 1,159.7 crore. IRCON International reported a 43.6% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 92.7 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 164.6 crore in Q1 FY26. Consolidated revenue increased 9.5% YoY to Rs 1,955.8 crore from Rs 1,786.3 crore.

Vascon Engineers received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 126.39 crore from the Public Works Department, Wardha-Nagpur, for the development of a 300-bed general hospital in Wardha, Nagpur, Maharashtra. Jio Financial Services and Bank of America Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which BofA will acquire up to a 49.9% stake in JFSLs wholly owned NBFC lending subsidiary, Jio Credit, through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants. The investment of up to Rs 18,268 crore will initially give BofA a 26.5% equity interest in Jio Credit, which can rise to 49.9% upon exercise of the warrants.