Stock Alert: LIC, Britannia Inds, Fortis Healthcare, Lupin, G.R. Infraprojects

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bandhan Bank banned from F& Trading on 7 August 2026.

Earnings to Watch:

State Bank of India, Titan Company, Hindalco Industries, Power Finance Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products, Oil India, Hitachi Energy India, BEML, Kaynes Technology India, The Ramco Cements, Powerica, CARE Ratings, Cera Sanitaryware, Lemon Tree Hotels, Afcons Infrastructure, Carborundum Universal, Poly Medicure, Inox Wind, Electronics Mart India, Fine Organic Industries, Jyoti CNC Automation, Raymond Realty will declare their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported 22.81% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 13,492.03 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 10,986.51 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income increased 7.01% YoY to Rs 2,40,390.96 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Britannia Industries reported 13.56% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 591.35 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 520.72 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Net sales rose 8.17% YoY to Rs 4,999.97 crore in Q1 FY27. Fortis Healthcares consolidated net profit increased 2.26% to Rs 259.23 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 250.67 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 17.46% YoY to Rs 2545.03 crore in Q1 FY27. Lupin reported 16.08% jump in consolidated net pofit to Rs 1,415 crore in Q1 Fy27 compared with Rs 1219.03 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Net sales climbed 32.04% YoY to Rs 8276.89 crore in Q1 FY27.

Apollo Tyres consolidated net profit marginally 0.09% rise in net profit to Rs 331.31 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 331.01 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 12.76% YoY to Rs 7,397.79 crore in Q1 FY27. Shipping Corporation of India reported 74.87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 619.34 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 354.17 crore in Q1 FY26. Revene from operations increased 40.31% YoY to Rs 1846.56 crore in Q1 FY27. GR Infraprojetcs consolidated net profit climbed 46.4% to Rs 357.29 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 244.05 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 40.06% YoY to Rs 2,784.11 crore in Q1 Fy27.

Bharti Airtel said that its subsidiary Nxtra Data has entered into agreements for acquisition of upto 85% stake each, in one or more tranches, in Rochak Systems and Rovision Tech Hub. The said acquisition would be done on cash basis at an agreed valuation. Both, Rochak and Rovision are recently incorporated entities in India, which propose to engage in the business of developing land for construction of data centre. Rochak and Rovision are yet to commence commercial operations. GMR Airports has entered into an agreement to subscribe upto 49% of the issued and paid-up share capital in TIM Goa Airport Advertising (TGAAPL) for an aggregate cash consideration amount of up to Rs 16 59 crore. TGAAPL will be primarily engaged in advertisement business at the Manohar International Airport, Mopa, Goa. TGAPPL will acquire the advertisement business at Goa Airport at Mopa through a novation process from its parent company i.e. TIMES Innovative Media.