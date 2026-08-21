Stock Alert: Manipal Health, Saatvik Green Energy, KIMS, Railtel Corp, Torrent Power

Bandhan Bank, Manappuram Finance and SAIL barred from fresh F&O positions on 21 August 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Sugar stocks will be in focus after the government allowed duty-free imports of 1 million metric tonnes of raw sugar until 31 October 2026, facilitating additional supplies into the domestic market ahead of the upcoming festival season.

Manipal Health Enterprises reported 7.48% decline in consolidataed net profit to Rs 231.65 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 250.37 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 38.12% YoY to Rs 3,090.63 crore in Q1 FY27.

Saatvik Green Energys material subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries has received and accepted an order aggregating to Rs 190 crore from one renowned Independent Power producer/EPC Player for the supply of Solar PV Modules.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has entered into an Operations and Management Agreement (the O & M agreement) with Aurevia Hospitals for intial term of 5 years with an extension for a further period of 5 years on an exclusive basis, to run, manage, operate, direct and control the Arete Hospitals. RailTel Corporation of India has received the work order from Western Coalfields to esabliish of MPLS VPN network on rental basis for period of 60 month. Lemom Tree Hotels launched Lemon Tree Hotel, Bharuchin Gujarat, marking the Groups 12th operational hotel, with 20 hotels in the pipeline across the state.