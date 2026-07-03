Stock Alert: Mphasis, RailTel Corp, Ramco Systems, Texmaco Rail, Aster DM Healthcare

Mphasis said its board has approved the re-appointment of Nitin Rakesh as the company's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for a further term of five consecutive years.

RailTel Corporation has secured a Rs 16.20 crore contract from the Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation for the management of the Haryana State Wide Area Network (HSWAN).

Ramco Systems announced the appointment of Raghuveer Sandesh Bilagi as its Chief Executive Officer.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has secured a Rs 26.56 crore contract from South Central Railway for signalling and Kavach works.

Aster DM Healthcare announced the appointment of Varun Khanna as its Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer.