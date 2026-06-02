Stock Alert: NMDC, Maruti Suzuki India, PNC Infratech, UltraTech Cement, Coal India, Tata Elxsi

NMDC reported a 19.9% year-on-year increase in iron ore production in May 2026 at 5.31 million tonnes, compared with 4.43 million tonnes in May 2025. However, iron ore sales declined 6.9% YoY to 4.04 million tonnes from 4.34 million tonnes in the year-ago period.

Coal India said it offered 257.42 lakh tonnes of coal and coal products during May 2026 under its marketing initiatives. The company allocated 84.20 lakh tonnes under the Single Window Marketing Auction (SWMA) e-auction platform during the month.

Maruti Suzuki India reported a 17.4% year-on-year rise in total production for May 2026 at 2.30 lakh units. Passenger vehicle production increased 16.9% YoY to 2.26 lakh units, compared with May 2025, reflecting continued strength in manufacturing activity.

Force Motors posted a 15.4% year-on-year decline in total sales for May 2026 at 2,614 units. Domestic sales fell 14.7% YoY, while exports dropped 37.2% compared with May 2025, weighing on the company's overall performance during the month. Indiqube Spaces has signed a workspace agreement worth Rs 52 crore with a Bengaluru-based company. The contract is for a tenure of five years and is expected to strengthen the company's managed workspace portfolio in one of India's key commercial markets. Tata Elxsi has fixed June 10 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the final dividend of Rs 75 per equity share for FY26. The company has also scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for June 24.

Anant Raj said it will invest Rs 25,000 crore in Haryana to establish a data centre and develop cloud services infrastructure under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the state government. PNC Infratech has received a Letter of Award (LoA) worth Rs 194 crore from a development authority in Lucknow for the construction of a four-lane flyover in the city. Cantabil Retail India opened four new showrooms during May, expanding its retail footprint across the country. With the latest additions, the company's total store count has increased to 662, reinforcing its presence in the apparel retail segment. UltraTech Cement said its board will meet on July 20 to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of the current fiscal year. The company will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June 30 following the board's approval.