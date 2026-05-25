Stock Alert: OMCs, Hindalco Inds, NTPC, Colgate, Indigo Paints, Sterlite Tech

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on Monday, 25 May 2026.

Result Today:

Suzlon Energy, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Awfis Space Solutions, Container Corporation of India, Entero Healthcare Solutions, Fiem Industries, IFB Industries, Insolation Energy, Jindal Worldwide, NBCC (India), NESCO, Pine Labs, Poly Medicure, Hitachi Energy India, Rail Vikas Nigam, Saksoft, Shriram Properties, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Suprajit Engineering, Surya Roshni, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services will declare their quarterly result later today.

Stocks To Watch:

Shares of PSU oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation(HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) will remain in focus after state-run fuel retailers on Saturday, 23 May 2026, raised petrol and diesel prices for the third time this month amid elevated crude oil prices triggered by the ongoing Middle East conflict. In Mumbai, petrol prices were hiked by Rs 0.90 per litre to Rs 108.49, while diesel prices rose by Rs 0.94 per litre to Rs 95.02.

Hindalco Industries reported record consolidated revenue and EBITDA for Q4 FY26, supported by strong performance across its India aluminium and copper businesses. The companys consolidated profit after tax declined 50.8% YoY to Rs 2,597 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 5,284 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 20.4% YoY to Rs 78,133 crore during the quarter. Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a 23.18% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 23,420.43 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 19,012.79 crore in Q4 FY25. Net premium income climbed 11.59% YoY to Rs 164,691.21 crore in Q4 FY26. On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 19.25% YoY to Rs 57,419 crore in FY26. Total premium rose 9.80% YoY to Rs 5,35,984 crore in FY26.

Sterlite Technologies said its subsidiary has received a Product Award Letter (PAL) from a hyperscale partner for a multi-year supply of optical connectivity products. The total potential value of the contract is estimated at approximately $1.11 billion based on prevailing selling prices. The allocation covers optical connectivity product supply across FY27 to FY29, with purchase orders to be released periodically during the contract period. NTPC reported a 34.42% YoY increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,614.95 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations was marginally lower by 0.29% YoY to Rs 49,687.77 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Divis Laboratories reported a 13.4% YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 751 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 662 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 9.52% YoY to Rs 2,831 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 2,585 crore in Q4 FY25. NTPC Green Energy reported a 15.5% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 197.05 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 233.22 crore in the same quarter last year. However, revenue from operations jumped 46.7% YoY to Rs 912.63 crore in Q4 FY26 versus Rs 622.27 crore in Q4 FY25.