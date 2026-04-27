Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Paytm, RBL Bank

Shares of Steel Authority of India (SAIL) are banned from F&O trading on 27 April 2026.

Q4 Results To Watch:

Varun Beverages, Coal India, Adani Total Gas, AU Small Finance Bank, Aye Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company , Agi Greenpac , Astec Lifesciences , City Union Bank , Prataap Snacks , Huhtamaki India , Jindal Saw , Kirloskar Pneumatic Company , Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India , Nippon Life India Asset Management , The Phoenix Mills , Piramal Finance , Punjab & Sind Bank, Rallis India , Rossari Biotech , SBI Cards and Payment Services , Supreme Industries , Tamilnad Mercantile Bank , UltraTech Cement , Unicommerce Esolutions, and Websol Energy System will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch: Reliance Industries reported a mixed performance for the March quarter, with profit declining even as revenue growth remained strong across key segments. The companys consolidated profit after tax including share of profit/(loss) of associates and JVs fell 8.9% YoY to Rs 20,589 crore in Q4 FY26. Gross revenue rose 12.9% YoY to Rs 325,290 crore, supported by robust momentum in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C), digital services and retail businesses. However, the oil and gas segment weighed on overall performance due to a natural decline in KG-D6 gas production. Axis Bank reported a 0.64% marginally decrease in standalone net profit to Rs 7,071.31 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 7,117.50 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income increased 1.90% year on year (YoY) to Rs 38,746.64 crore in Q4 FY26. The banks net interest income (NII) for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 14,457 crore up 5% YOY basis. Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q4 FY26 stood at 3.62%. Core operating profit stood at Rs 10,619 crore. The bank's board also approved plan to raise up to Rs 55,000 crore. This includes up to Rs 35,000 crore via debt instruments such as bonds and debentures, and up to Rs 20,000 crore through equity issuance, including QIP, ADRs, GDRs or other permissible routes, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

IDFC FIRST Bank's standalone net profit rose 4.9% to Rs 318.94 crore on 7.73% increase in total income to Rs 12,182.81 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025. One91 Communication (Paytm) announced that the Reserve Bank of India has cancelled the banking licence of its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank with effect from the close of business on 24 April 2026, citing regulatory violations and concerns over depositor interest and governance. L&T Finance has reported a 26.79% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 806.63 crore on a 18.47% increase in total income to Rs 4,771.10 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.75 per equity share (face value Rs 10) for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of approval.