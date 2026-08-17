Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Voltas, Patanjali Foods, NMDC, Cochin Shipyard

Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce announced their strategic intent to partner and offer capabilities for the design, development, manufacturing and delivery of a sovereign indigenous combat engine for Indias Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. As part of the partnership, Reliance and Rolls-Royce will explore the formation of a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex that will be a centre of excellence for power and propulsion technology in India.

Voltas reported a 52.19% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 213.76 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 140.46 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales jumped 18.66% YoY to Rs 4,673.5 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Patanjali Foods reported a sharp 86.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 335.73 crore on 29.33% increase in net sales to Rs 11,337.45 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26. NMDCs standalone net profit rose 1.97% to Rs 2007.40 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 1968.68 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales increased 2.43% YoY to Rs 6795.25 crore in Q1 FY27. Cochin Shipyard reported 19.37% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 151.45 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 187.83 crore in Q1 FY26. Net sales rose 2.40% YoY to Rs 1,094.21 crore in Q1 FY27.