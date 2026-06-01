Stock Alert: RPP Infra Projects, Indigo, NMDC, GRM Overseas, Glenmark Pharma, NOCIL

RPP Infra Projects reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, from a net profit of Rs 11.67 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Despite the loss, the company's revenue from operations increased 30.57% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 451.62 crore during the quarter.

Interglobe Aviation (Indigo) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, excluding the impact of foreign exchange and exceptional items, the company said it has reported a net profit of Rs 1,920.6 crore. Revenue from operations increased 1.29% to Rs 22,438.4 crore in Q4 March 2026.

Antony Waste Handling Cell reported 18.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 32.51 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 40 crore posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 17.76% YoY to Rs 285.76 crore in Q4 FY26. NMDC reported 35.03% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,020.13 crore on 60.69% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 11,173.14 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. GRM Overseas reported a 5.51% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.61 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 20.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations surged 104.94% YoY to Rs 597.20 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

NOCIL reported 18.27% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 17 crore on 2.94% fall in revenue to Rs 330 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit surged more than sixty four times to Rs 301.41 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 4.65 core posted in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 16.8% YoY to Rs 3,760.28 crore in Q4 FY26. Pashupati Cotspin has reported 76.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.66 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 7.19 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue rose by 32.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 170.26 crore during the period under review.