Stock Alert: Shankesh Jewellery. Neogen Chem, Texmaco Rail Juniper Green Energy

Shares of Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology, SAIL and Manappuram Finance barred from fresh F&O positions on 11 September 2026.

Stocks To Watch:

Oil-oriented stocks are likely to remain in focus after Brent crude crossed the $105-per-barrel mark.

Shankesh Jewellery reported a 100.14% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 43.23 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 21.60 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 55.06% YoY to Rs 423.57 crore in Q1 FY27.

Neogen Chemicals board approved raising funds through qualified institutional placement (QIP) with an floor price of Rs 2,189.73 per equity share. The company may offer upto 5% discount to floor price.