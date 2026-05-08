Stock Alert: Sonata Software, Bombay Stock Exchange, Dabur India, Lupin, Blue Star, NOCIL

Q4 Results to Watch:

State Bank of India, Titan Company, ABB India, Hyundai Motor India, Bank Of Baroda, TATA Consumer Products, Multi Commodity Exchange of India, Swiggy, Bank Of India, Oberoi Realty, JSW Infrastructure, Balkrishna Industries, Kalyan Jewellers India, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, CreditAccess Grameen, Urban Company, Grindwell Norton, Shipping Corporation of India, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Intellect Design Arena, Vedant Fashions, LLOYDS ENTERPRISES, Aditya Vision, Cera Sanitaryware, Shree Renuka Sugars, Northern Arc Capital, Rain Industries, Artemis Medicare Services, Orient Electric Limited, Kalyani Steels, The Bombay Dyeing Co., Nitin Spinners, KP Green Engineering, Sika Interplant Systems, Sasken Technologies, GNA Axles, Amrutanjan Health Care, IRM Energy, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Arisinfra Solutions, Bajaj Healthcare, Advance Agrolife, Monika Alcobev, Divine Hira Jewellers, 3i Infotech, Muthoot Capital Services, L T Elevator, Parmeshwar Metal, Voler Car, Aeroflex Neu, Archidply Industries, Tips Films, Lagnam Spintex, Apollo Finvest (India), Accretion Pharmaceuticals, AMPVOLTS, Prerna Infrabuild, Continental Securities, Vivanta Industries Limited, Rulka Electricals, Aditya Consumer Marketing, Family Care Hospitals, EPUJA SPIRITECH, V R Films & Studios, DAPS Advertising, Modern Home Credit and Capital, Minaxi Textiles, and Aravali Securities and Finance are all scheduled to declare their Q4 FY25-26 results later today.

Stocks to Watch: Sonata Software reported 25.05% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 130.50 crore despite a 17.67% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 2536.19 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) reported 61.27% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 797.33 crore on 84.67% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1563.51 crore in Q4 FY26 comapred with Q4 FY25. Dabur India reported 15.14% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 368.60 crore on 7.35% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3038.02 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Lupin reported 88.87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,460 crore on 31.90% increase in revenue to Rs 7,475 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

NOCIL reported 18.27% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 17 crore on 2.94% fall in revenue to Rs 330 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Mahanagar Gas reported 46.06% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 130 crore on 4.48% increase in revenue to Rs 2,052 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Pidilite Industries reported 37.20% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 579 crore on 14.07% increase in revenue to Rs 3,583 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Gravita India reported 5.17% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 69.7 crore on 6.40% increase in revenue to Rs 915 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.