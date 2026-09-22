Stock Alert: Suryoday SFB, Luminio Inds, Augmont Ent, Parag Milk Foods, Symbiotec Pharmalabs

Bandhan Bank, Inox Wind, Manappuram Finance, SAIL, LIC Housing Finance are barred from F&O trading on 22 September 2026.

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Suryoday Small Finance Banks board approved the issuance of up to Rs 400 crore in one or more tranches along with specific approval for issuance of up to Rs 200 crore in this tranche (single tranche) of rated, listed, unsecured, subordinated, transferable, redeemable, fully paid up, lower tier ii non-convertible debentures in a single series, to be categorized as Lower Tier II Capital (in compliance with Basel II framework on Capital Adequacy) on a private placement basis.

Lumino Industries reported 32.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.17 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 30.34 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 19.29% YoY to Rs 521.42 crore in Q1 FY27.

Augmont Enterprises reported 15.47% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 60.85 crore despite 30.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 18,945.58 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Parag Milk Foods proposes to augment its paneer manufacturing capacity by approximately 60 MT per day through brownfield and greenfield expansion initiatives. Upon completion of the proposed expansion, the company's aggregate paneer manufacturing capacity is expected to increase from 20 MT per day to approximately 80 MT per day. The company will invest approximately to Rs 100 crore