Stock Alert: Syrma SGS Tech, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Bajaj Housing Finance, Dabur India

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Aarti Industries, Archean Chemical Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Alivus Life Sciences, Apollo Pipes, AWL Agri Business, Bajaj Finance, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Data Patterns (India), Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Exide Industries, Gillette India, Go Fashion (India), Honda India Power Products, Hyundai Motor India, ICRA, Indegene, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), JBM Auto, LIC Housing Finance, LT Foods, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mankind Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Global Health, Mahanagar Gas, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, National Securities Depository (NSDL), Nucleus Software Exports, Nuvama Wealth Management, Pricol, PSP Projects, Quick Heal Technologies, RailTel Corporation of India, Rainbow Children's Medicare, Swiggy, Tata Steel, Transport Corporation of India (TCI), Thermax, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Vedanta and Westlife Foodworld will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch: Syrma SGS Technology reported a 101.2% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 100 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 49.7 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 68.3% to Rs 1,589 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 944 crore in Q1 FY26. Vedanta Oil & Gas reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 945 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 103 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The quarter included a one-time loss of Rs 441 crore. Revenue from operations rose 8.5% year-on-year to Rs 2,507 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,311 crore in Q1 FY26.

Bajaj Housing Finance reported a 22.6% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 715 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 583 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose 17% to Rs 3,063 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,616 crore in Q1 FY26. TeamLease Services reported a 31.7% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.9 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 26.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.8% to Rs 3,035 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,869 crore in Q1 FY26.

Dabur India reported a 15% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 591 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 514 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 10.5% to Rs 3,764 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 3,405 crore in Q1 FY26. Force Motors reported a 22.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 217 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 176 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 6.2% to Rs 2,440 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,297 crore in Q1 FY26.