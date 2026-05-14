Stock Alert: Tata Motors, LIC Housing Finance, Bharti Hexacom, Bharti Airtel

Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India are banned from F&O trading on 14 May 2026.

Result Today:

Allied Blenders and Distillers, Alivus Life Sciences, Allcargo Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Borana Weaves, Caplin Point Laboratories, Carborundum Universal, Centum Electronics, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Clean Science and Technology, CMS Info Systems, Data Patterns (India), Dilip Buildcon, Deep Industries, Endurance Technologies, EPL, Galaxy Surfactants, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindustan Construction Company, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, India Glycols, Indian Hume Pipe Company, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, JSW Steel, Jtekt India, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kalpataru Projects International, KRBL, LT Foods, Global Health, Meghmani Organics, Muthoot Finance, NIIT, Nilkamal, Patel Engineering, Pearl Global Industries, Pitti Engineering, P N Gadgil Jewellers, Pricol, Prism Johnson, Restaurant Brands Asia, Sai Life Sciences, Saregama India, Sheela Foam, Sundaram-Clayton, TD Power Systems, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, United Spirits, Fujiyama Power Systems, Venkys (India), Vishal Mega Mart, Voltas and Welspun Enterprises.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Motors reported a 33.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,793 crore, driven by a 19.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 26,098 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

LIC Housing Finance reported an 8.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,493 crore, compared with Rs 1,373 crore a year ago. Total income declined 1.3% to Rs 7,212 crore from Rs 7,304 crore.

Bharti Hexacom reported a 5.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 447 crore, compared with Rs 474 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 2.3% to Rs 2,414 crore from Rs 2,360 crore.