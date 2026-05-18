Stock Alert: Tata Steel, Shriram Asset Management Company, NHPC, Atul Auto

Shares of Steel Authority of India and Kaynes Technology India are banned from F&O trading on 18 May 2026.

Result Today:

Indian Oil Corporation, Afcons Infrastructure, Ola Electric Mobility, Apollo Micro Systems, Astral, DOMS Industries, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, GE Vernova T&D India, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Cement, Puravankara, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Strides Pharma Science, Baazar Style Retail, Triveni Turbine, and Zydus Wellness will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Steel reported a 124.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,925.74 crore on 12.53% jump in income from operations to Rs 62,687.31 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Alivus Life Sciences reported a 14.66% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 162.66 crore on a 6.09% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 689.11 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Premier Energies reported a 64.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.83 crore on a 37.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,230.30 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25. NHPC has reported a 71.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,460.16 crore on a 20% rise in revenue to Rs 2,815.53 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q4 FY25. Shriram Asset Management Company has reported a net loss of Rs 7.94 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 5.18 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income for the period under review was Rs 2.10 crore, up 82.6% YoY.

Greenpanel Industries has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.37 crore in Q4 FY26, which is lower by 95.3% as compared with the PAT of Rs 29.39 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Revenue rose by 6.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 398.93 crore during the period under review. Steel Authority of India reported a 42.57% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,679.51 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 1,177.96 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 5.10% to Rs 30,813.45 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Atul Auto reported a 106.85% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 7.15 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue from operations grew by 14.02% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 240.58 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Azad Engineering reported a 42.42% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.99 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 25.27 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 27.26% YoY to Rs 161.54 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.