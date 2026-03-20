Stock Alert: TCS, NTPC, Nestle India, Tata Elxsi, ASM Technologies, Lemon Tree Hotels

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 20 March 2026.

New listing:

In the mainboard IPO space, Innovision is set to make its market debut today.

IPO Opening:

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute: The issue is entirely an offer for sale of 10.71 crore shares of Rs 1,842.12 crore. Price band is Rs 163-172 per share and lot size of 80 shares. CMPDI provides consultancy and support services for coal and mineral exploration as well as mine planning and design. It is one of India's largest coal and mineral consultancy firms and serves as the preferred consultant for Coal India Ltd. In FY25, the company held a market share of 61%. CMPDI has designed open-cast mines with an annual production capacity of up to 85 million tonnes and mining depths reaching 420 metres.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stated that it has entered into a pact with ABB for a strategic IT, AI, and engineering partnership.

NTPC announced that it has signed an MoU with Octopus Energy Group to explore collaborations in the power and energy sectors.

Nestle India announced that the company will invest Rs 225 crore to add a new "Munch" production line with a capacity of 8,300 tons per annum at its Sanand factory.

Tata Elxsi announced that it has launched a Global Offshore Development Center (ODC) for Terumo Corporation.

ASM Technologies announced that it has approved an investment of Rs 79.57 crore in Asmaitha Wireless Technologies.