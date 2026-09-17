Stock Alert: Tempsens Instruments India, Infosys, Highway Infra, Alembic Pharma

Shares of Inox Wind, Kaynes Technology India, Bandhan Bank and SAIL are banned from F&O trading on 17 September 2026.

New Listings:

Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 1.42 times. The offer received bids for 1.85 crore shares as against 1.30 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and closed on 11 September 2026.

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 20.10 times. The offer received bids for 74.19 crore shares as against 3.69 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and closed on 11 September 2026.

Rentomojo will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 72.88 times. The offer received bids for 158.68 crore shares as against 2.17 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and closed on 11 September 2026. Steamhouse India will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 30.49 times. The offer received bids for 114.74 crore shares as against 3.76 crore shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and closed on 11 September 2026. Karamtara Engineering will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 62.63 times. The offer received bids for 159.17 crore shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and closed on 11 September 2026.

LCC projects will list on the stock exchanges today. The IPO was subscribed 48.51 times. The offer received bids for 101.52 crore shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer. The issue opened for bidding on 9 September 2026 and closed on 11 September 2026. Stocks to Watch: Tempsens Instruments India reported consolidated net profit rose 15.5% to Rs 16.27 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 14.1 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue grew 33.4% to Rs 118.71 crore from Rs 89 crore. Infosys announced the expansion of its Indore Development Center (DC) to strengthen its presence in Central India, with enhanced capabilities in AI, cloud, cybersecurity and next-generation digital services.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) and closed the inspection of its bioequivalence facility in Vadodara, Gujarat. The USFDA conducted the inspection from 3 March to 7 March 2025. Highway Infrastructure announced that it has received an order worth Rs 220.66 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority. The order involves collection of user fees and operation of toll plazas, along with deployment of four patrol-cum-safety vehicles with the required personnel, for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway. G R Infraprojects announced that it has issued a notice of termination to NTPC for the project EPC package for battery energy storage system (BESS) implementation at NTPC's Mouda Super Thermal Power Station.

Fortis Healthcare announced that it has signed definitive agreements with Seth Sunder Lal Jain Charitable Eye Hospital to provide healthcare services at a 400+ bed super-specialty hospital in Ashok Vihar, New Delhi. The hospital is expected to commence operations in three to four years. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Maharashtra (NSHIPML) to participate as the anchor shipyard in the proposed Greenfield Shipbuilding Industrial Cluster at Dighi, Maharashtra. The proposed shipyard envisages an annual shipbuilding capacity of at least 1.2 million gross tons. Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals announced that it has appointed Sanjeev Kumar as Managing Director of the company, effective 9 September, for a period of five years.