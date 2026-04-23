Stock Alert: Trent, SBI Life, Oracle Financial Services, Infosys, Tata Communications

Shares of Steel Authority of India are banned from F&O trading on 23 April 2026.

Result Today:

Infosys, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Energy Solutions, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, CIE Automotive India, Cyient, Indian Energy Exchange, Mahindra Logistics, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Union Bank of India, and UTI Asset Management Company will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Stocks to Watch:

Trent reported a 29.95% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 454.75 crore on a 20.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,936.64 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Havells India reported standalone net profit jumped 40.58% to Rs 734.24 crore on a 2.38% rise in revenue to Rs 6,687.68 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25. SBI Life Insurance Companys net profit for Q4 stood at Rs 804.6 crore, down 1.1% year-on-year from Rs 813.5 crore. Net premium income rose 16% on-year to Rs 27,683.8 crore, compared with Rs 23,860.7 crore in the same period last year, indicating healthy traction in business volumes. L&T Technology Services (LTTS) reported a 6.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 332.1 crore on an 8.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,857.9 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Oracle Financial Services Software reported a 30.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 841.7 crore on a 20.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,065.2 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Tata Communications reported a 74.7% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 263.3 crore despite a 9.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,554.2 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Delta Crop reported a 90% tank in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.45 crore on an 11.7% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 161.3 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to help enterprises transform software development and modernization using OpenAIs frontier AI models and products such as Codex.