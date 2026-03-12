Stock Alert: Wipro, Servotech Power, KEC International, Relaxo Footwears, Bharat Forge

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are banned from F&O trading on 12 March 2026.

IPO Offering:

Rajputana Stainless was subscribed 1.12 times on Day 3 of bidding, led by NIIs at 2.59 times and QIBs at 2.51 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 27%.

Meanwhile, Innovisions IPO was subscribed 12% on Day 2, with QIBs at 96%, NIIs at 19%, and the retail segment at 6%.

Stocks to Watch:

Wipro said that it has signed a multi-year contract with TruStage to help modernise the latters retirement services operations.

Servotech Power Systems said it has secured a joint patent with Electra EV for a low-voltage electric vehicle (EV) charging device.

KEC International said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,476 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D) business. Relaxo Footwears on Thursday said Prince Jain has resigned from the position of chief financial officer (CFO). Stanley Lifestyles said its shareholders have approved the appointment of Venkataramana Seshagirirao Gorti as Joint Managing Director of the company. Ashok Leyland said it has broken ground for a new battery-pack manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu with an investment outlay of Rs 400500 crore. Jubilant FoodWorks said it has commenced commercial production from its new commissary facility in Raigad. Bharat Forge said it has invested Rs 160 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Bharat Forge Global Holding.