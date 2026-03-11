S&P 500 and Dow dipped Friday while Nasdaq edged up 0.01%, with investors eyeing February CPI amid labor weakness.

Stock futures traded near the flatline. the S&P 500 and 30-stock Dow closed lower, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.01% on the day.

Investors are awaiting Februarys consumer price index due Wednesday, seeking clues on the strength of the U.S. market and economy, particularly after signs of a weakening labor market have grown in recent months.

Oil prices have taken dramatic swings week to date, surging to nearly $120 a barrel on Monday amid rising fears around the war in Iran. Prices slid on Tuesday, first on hopes that a group of nations would turn to emergency crude reserves. Energy prices dropped once more on the same day after the statement U.S. Navy successfully escorted tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that the U.S. had not escorted a tanker through the key route.