U.S. stocks edged toward an all-time high as hopes rose for renewed US-Iran talks while oil prices softened and Treasury yields slipped.

U.S. stocks rallied to the edge of an all-time high Tuesday, and oil prices eased as hopes climbed that the United States and Iran may try again on talks to end their war and avoid a worst-case scenario for the global economy.

The S&P 500 added 1.2% to its leap from the day before and the index at the heart of many 401(k) accounts is just 0.2% below its record set in January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317 points (0.7%) and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2%.

Stock markets worldwide rose as diplomats arranged new US-Iran talks via back channels, easing fears of prolonged war. If successful, attention shifts to corporate profits, which drove gains pre-war and are projected to grow over 12% for S&P 500 companies last quarter. Brent crude fell 4.6% to $94.79, aiding business costs despite remaining above pre-war levels. Hope has swung to doubt repeatedly since the war, fueled by Strait of Hormuz blockages spiking oil prices and inflationUS wholesale hit 4% in March, global at 4.4% this year per IMF. The IMF cut growth to 3.1%, but strong profits and raised S&P estimates by Morgan Stanley keep Wall Street optimistic for now.

BlackRock gained 3%, Citigroup rose 2.6% after the financial companies reported stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected. JPMorgan Chase likewise delivered a better-than-expected quarter, but its stock dipped 0.8% as CEO Jamie Dimon said bank officials cannot predict how the increasingly complex set of risks will play out given so much uncertainty. Amazon climbed 3.8% after saying it would buy Globalstar, a mobile satellite services company, for $90 per share in either cash or Amazon stock. Globalstar jumped 9.6%. Software companies also rallied for a second day, recovering more of their sharp losses from earlier in the year on worries they could be made obsolete by artificial-intelligence technology. AppLovin rose 3.9%, and an ETF from iShares tracking the software industry added 1%. Blue Owl Capital rose 8.5% to trim its loss for the year so far below 39%. Ares Management climbed 5.6%, and Apollo Global Management rose 4.4%. They helped offset a 5.7% drop for Wells Fargo, which reported weaker revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.