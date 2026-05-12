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Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 317.24% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 32.44% to Rs 414.52 crore

Net profit of Stove Kraft rose 317.24% to Rs 6.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.44% to Rs 414.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 312.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.04% to Rs 41.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 1607.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1449.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales414.52312.99 32 1607.421449.82 11 OPM %9.529.41 -10.3410.39 - PBDT26.0921.74 20 130.51120.04 9 PBT5.081.09 366 50.9848.80 4 NP6.051.45 317 41.9938.51 9

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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