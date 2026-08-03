Stove Kraft standalone net profit rises 63.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 480.58 croreNet profit of Stove Kraft rose 63.57% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 480.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 340.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales480.58340.11 41 OPM %11.1910.47 -PBDT45.7330.44 50 PBT22.4813.34 69 NP17.0610.43 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content