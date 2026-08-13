Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 17.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 52.77 croreNet profit of Stovec Industries declined 17.23% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.7756.75 -7 OPM %7.416.43 -PBDT4.575.40 -15 PBT3.263.93 -17 NP2.452.96 -17
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