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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 17.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 17.23% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 52.77 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries declined 17.23% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.7756.75 -7 OPM %7.416.43 -PBDT4.575.40 -15 PBT3.263.93 -17 NP2.452.96 -17

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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