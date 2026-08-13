Stovec Industries standalone net profit declines 17.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 52.77 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries declined 17.23% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 52.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 56.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.52.7756.757.416.434.575.403.263.932.452.96

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