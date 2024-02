Stovec Industries standalone net profit rises 141.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 57.97 crore

Net profit of Stovec Industries rose 141.57% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 57.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 60.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.50% to Rs 9.04 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 24.77 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.12% to Rs 207.26 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 235.85 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

