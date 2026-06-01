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Stratmont Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:55 AM IST
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Sales rise 115.88% to Rs 63.62 crore

Stratmont Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 115.88% to Rs 63.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 151.92% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.32% to Rs 186.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.6229.47 116 186.6292.70 101 OPM %1.462.68 -3.413.07 - PBDT0.290.59 -51 4.422.04 117 PBT0.090.35 -74 3.631.44 152 NP00.14 -100 2.621.04 152

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:55 AM IST

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