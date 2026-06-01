Stratmont Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 115.88% to Rs 63.62 crore

Stratmont Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 115.88% to Rs 63.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 151.92% to Rs 2.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.32% to Rs 186.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.