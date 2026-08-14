Stratmont Industries standalone net profit declines 63.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 44.16 croreNet profit of Stratmont Industries declined 63.24% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 44.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.1638.48 15 OPM %2.023.74 -PBDT0.551.12 -51 PBT0.350.92 -62 NP0.250.68 -63
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