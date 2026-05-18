Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 54.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.18% to Rs 1323.47 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 54.45% to Rs 126.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 1323.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1190.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.52% to Rs 556.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3593.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 4858.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4565.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.