Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 57.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.01% to Rs 1265.41 croreNet profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 57.52% to Rs 156.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 99.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.01% to Rs 1265.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1119.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1265.411119.74 13 OPM %18.0619.48 -PBDT192.82179.30 8 PBT136.42130.41 5 NP156.9199.61 58
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