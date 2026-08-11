String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 104.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 97.32% to Rs 392.40 crore

Net profit of String Metaverse rose 104.48% to Rs 37.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 97.32% to Rs 392.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 198.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.392.40198.8611.1710.8743.7221.8336.9018.3837.0118.10

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