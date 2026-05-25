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String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 176.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 133.60% to Rs 359.40 crore

Net profit of String Metaverse rose 176.39% to Rs 35.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 133.60% to Rs 359.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 192.05% to Rs 102.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 162.45% to Rs 1069.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 407.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales359.40153.85 134 1069.11407.36 162 OPM %10.0110.07 -10.7010.12 - PBDT41.6815.71 165 121.5742.08 189 PBT35.4713.01 173 103.5135.34 193 NP35.2412.75 176 102.4835.09 192

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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