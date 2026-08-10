Studds Accessories consolidated net profit declines 39.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 169.68 crore

Net profit of Studds Accessories declined 39.26% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 169.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 149.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.169.68149.2211.5320.3122.6132.8517.2027.6712.3020.25

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