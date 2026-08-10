Studds Accessories consolidated net profit declines 39.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.71% to Rs 169.68 croreNet profit of Studds Accessories declined 39.26% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.71% to Rs 169.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 149.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales169.68149.22 14 OPM %11.5320.31 -PBDT22.6132.85 -31 PBT17.2027.67 -38 NP12.3020.25 -39
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