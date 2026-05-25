Studds Accessories rises after Q4 PAT climbs 6% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Studds Accessories rose 1.35% to Rs 452.60 after the company reported a 6.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.09 crore on an 11.88% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 167.54 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 7.37% YoY to Rs 28.92 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 31.3 crore in Q4 FY26, registering growth of 11% compared to Rs 28.2 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 18.7% in Q4 FY26 as against 18.8% in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 18.68% to Rs 82.65 crore on an 8.61% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 634.23 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, managing director, said, We are pleased to report a strong performance for FY26, with revenue growing by 8.6% YoY to Rs 634 crore, EBITDA increasing by 16.4% YoY to Rs 122.2 crore with EBITDA margins improving to 19.3%, and PAT rising by 18.7% YoY to Rs 82.7 crore. The year was marked by healthy growth across both domestic and export markets, supported by an improved product mix, premiumisation initiatives, operational efficiencies, and strong brand acceptance across segments. While raw material prices have been witnessing an upward trend since March, there are currently no challenges with sourcing or availability of key inputs. To safeguard against rising input costs, we have implemented calibrated price hikes across our portfolio and distribution channels, averaging around 89%.

We are also pleased to share that we are currently in the process of onboarding the globally recognized premium riding gear, helmet, and motorsports brand Alpinestars under our private-label helmet segment. On the expansion front, we continue to make steady progress in establishing our presence in Europe, particularly in Italy, with operations expected to commence from Q2 FY27. Simultaneously, our Phase-I capacity expansion of 1.5 million helmets per annum is progressing as planned and is expected to commence operations by Q2 FY27. Further, an additional 1.5 million helmets are planned for capacity expansion over the next 1518 months. Post completion of these expansions, our total installed capacity will increase by 30% over FY26 levels to 12.5 million helmets per annum.

With enhanced capacities and a deeper focus on premium and value-added products, we remain confident of driving the companys next phase of growth through strengthened global brand positioning, expansion of our international footprint, and continued premiumisation-led sustainable growth. The board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26, representing 60% of the face value, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Meanwhile, the companys board approved the stepping down of Manish Mehta from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company. He will continue as vice president taxation & compliance under the senior management category, effective 1 July 2026.