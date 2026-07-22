Stylam Industries surged 11.23% to Rs 3,905.10 after the laminate manufacturer reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

The company's consolidated net profit increased 70.3% YoY to Rs 48.16 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 28.27 crore in Q1 FY26. Profit increased 25.9% QoQ from Rs 38.25 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 15.37% YoY and 15.38% QoQ to Rs 326.47 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax increased 57.62% YoY to Rs 65.06 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 41.27 crore in Q1 FY26. PBT increased 25.27% QoQ from Rs 51.94 crore in Q4 FY26.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 8.31% YoY to Rs 262.64 crore. Cost of materials consumed rose 13.65% YoY to Rs 176.51 crore, while employee benefits expense increased 21.16% YoY to Rs 27.09 crore. Finance costs declined 92.08% YoY to Rs 0.59 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses fell 10.7% YoY to Rs 4.43 crore. The company said it is expanding its manufacturing capacity with a new plant in Panchkula, Haryana, which will be its third laminates plant. Operations are expected to commence in August 2026, and construction of the expansion is progressing well. Stylam Industries is a manufacturer of high-pressure laminates (HPL), with a significant export presence across international markets.