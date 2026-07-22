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Stylam Industries consolidated net profit rises 70.36% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 326.47 crore

Net profit of Stylam Industries rose 70.36% to Rs 48.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 326.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 282.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales326.47282.98 15 OPM %21.0918.71 -PBDT69.4846.23 50 PBT65.0641.27 58 NP48.1628.27 70

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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