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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit rises 166.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit rises 166.37% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 1010.86 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 166.37% to Rs 138.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 1010.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 943.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1010.86943.50 7 OPM %21.7910.22 -PBDT219.1795.25 130 PBT188.6370.54 167 NP138.3051.92 166

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

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