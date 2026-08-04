Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit rises 166.37% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 1010.86 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 166.37% to Rs 138.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 1010.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 943.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1010.86943.5021.7910.22219.1795.25188.6370.54138.3051.92

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