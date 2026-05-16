Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit rises 34.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.09% to Rs 826.10 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 34.28% to Rs 73.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.09% to Rs 826.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 939.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.77% to Rs 182.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 3438.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2982.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.