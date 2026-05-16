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Styrenix Performance Materials consolidated net profit rises 34.28% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 12.09% to Rs 826.10 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 34.28% to Rs 73.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.09% to Rs 826.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 939.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.77% to Rs 182.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.28% to Rs 3438.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2982.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales826.10939.71 -12 3438.032982.42 15 OPM %14.049.28 -9.9811.75 - PBDT123.1386.84 42 340.12357.03 -5 PBT92.7361.05 52 226.03301.99 -25 NP73.4854.72 34 182.85233.72 -22

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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