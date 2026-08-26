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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subex bags fraud management deal with leading African mobile operator

Subex bags fraud management deal with leading African mobile operator

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Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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For deployment of Subex HyperSense Fraud Management

Subex announced a three-year engagement with a leading African mobile operator for the deployment of Subex HyperSense Fraud Management. The operator is part of a major global telecommunications group, with a significant mobile money business.

The engagement will strengthen the operator's ability to detect and combat emerging fraud across mobile networks and mobile money operations, leveraging Subex's HyperSense Fraud Management solution to identify evolving fraud patterns and enable faster, more effective investigations.

The operator selected Subex for its deep telecom domain expertise, proven experience across African markets and AI-powered fraud management capabilities.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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