Subex consolidated net profit rises 11.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.65% to Rs 79.45 croreNet profit of Subex rose 11.01% to Rs 14.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.65% to Rs 79.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales79.4566.40 20 OPM %18.885.92 -PBDT19.0618.75 2 PBT16.4614.71 12 NP14.2212.81 11
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