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Subex secure deal with a major mobile operator in Asia Pacific region

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Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Subex announced that a major mobile network operator in the Asia Pacific region has selected Subex to modernise and future-proof its Partner Ecosystem Management (PEM) operations.

As telecom operators across APAC accelerate investments in 5G, wholesale, and increasingly diverse partner models, managing complex partner ecosystems with speed, agility, and precision has become a strategic priority.

The operator's wholesale portfolio spans a broad mix of voice, messaging, data, next-generation 5G (SA/NSA) and IoT partnerships, across international, interconnect, MVNO, and wholesale buy-sell relationships. To bring these diverse lines of business onto a unified, future-ready mediation, billing, routing and settlement platform, the operator has selected Subex.

Consolidating these diverse lines of business onto a single convergent platform makes this one of the most comprehensive partner ecosystem deployments Subex has undertaken in recent times. The engagement will empower the operator to scale its diverse partner ecosystem with confidence, onboarding new partners and business models faster, while building the operational foundation to capture emerging 5G and wholesale revenue opportunities.

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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