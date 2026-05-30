Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subhash Silk Mills reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Subhash Silk Mills reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Subhash Silk Mills reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 0.030.03 0 OPM %-3100.00-6266.67 --4733.33-6266.67 - PBDT0.260.50 -48 -0.210.50 PL PBT0.10-0.02 LP -0.76-0.02 -3700 NP0-0.22 100 -0.77-0.22 -250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ajwa Fun World & Resort reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.80 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Datiware Maritime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nagreeka Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story