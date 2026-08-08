Subros consolidated net profit rises 1.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.52% to Rs 1032.11 croreNet profit of Subros rose 1.69% to Rs 41.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.52% to Rs 1032.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 878.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1032.11878.25 18 OPM %7.839.34 -PBDT84.5185.44 -1 PBT55.7354.61 2 NP41.5240.83 2
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