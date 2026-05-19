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Subros consolidated net profit rises 6.77% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 1049.76 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 6.77% to Rs 49.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 1049.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 908.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.04% to Rs 165.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 3755.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3367.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1049.76908.46 16 3755.523367.57 12 OPM %8.7610.21 -8.639.57 - PBDT97.4496.07 1 353.17331.76 6 PBT66.3361.83 7 228.24203.59 12 NP49.3346.20 7 165.65150.53 10

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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