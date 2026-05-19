Subros consolidated net profit rises 6.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.55% to Rs 1049.76 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 6.77% to Rs 49.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 1049.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 908.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.04% to Rs 165.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 150.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.52% to Rs 3755.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3367.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.