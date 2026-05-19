Subros added 2.03% to Rs 725 after its consolidated net profit jumped 6.77% to Rs 49.33 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 46.20 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 16.01% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,049.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 66.33 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, up 7.27% YoY.

During the quarter, EBITDA marginally rose 0.84% YoY to Rs 100.07 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 9.57%.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of face value Rs 2 each (150%) for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid to members whose names appear in the register of members as on September 11, 2026, the record date fixed for the purpose.