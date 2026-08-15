Sudal Industries standalone net profit rises 663.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.42% to Rs 53.12 crore

Net profit of Sudal Industries rose 663.41% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.42% to Rs 53.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.53.1241.6911.204.495.601.304.650.723.130.41

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