Buzzing :

New Immigration Rules SepHDFC Bank Leadership ShakeupNPS Rules ChangedNepal Floods UpdatesDelhi SIR 2026 draftIndia Q1 GDP GrowthSC Close NEET Protesters FIRPM Modi Swadeshi pitchSkyways Air Services' shares
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Chemical divests its stake in VP4 Frankfurt to Celanese Corporation, USA

Sudarshan Chemical divests its stake in VP4 Frankfurt to Celanese Corporation, USA

Image
Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sudarshan Chemical Industries announced the sale of its step-down subsidiary VP4 Frankfurt GmbH (VP4 Frankfurt) to Celanese Corporation, USA, further sharpening the company's focus on its core pigments business.

VP4 Frankfurt is engaged in the manufacture of certain intermediates such as Diketene, primarily as a tolling operator for Nutrinova, an affiliate of Celanese Corporation and Mitsui & Co. Japan.

VP4 Frankfurt became part of Sudarshan through its acquisition of the Heubach Group. This divestment strengthens Sudarshan's strategic focus and operational position.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Magellanic Cloud receives 3rd consecutive DFCCIL order

IZMO arm develops innovative 40 GHz RF package for semiconductor devices

Eicher Motors sells 1.26 lakh motorcycles in Aug'26

ESDS Software Solution IPO subscribed 135.88 times

Priority Jewels IPO subscribed 100.45 times

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Next Story