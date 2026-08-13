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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 106.14% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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Sales rise 5.39% to Rs 2642.10 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 106.14% to Rs 97.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 2642.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2506.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2642.102506.90 5 OPM %9.807.67 -PBDT250.50181.20 38 PBT157.4082.20 91 NP97.3047.20 106

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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