Sudarshan Colorants India standalone net profit rises 19.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 222.39 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Colorants India rose 19.13% to Rs 20.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 222.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 210.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.222.39210.7211.5111.5932.2927.9327.2422.9820.3617.09

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